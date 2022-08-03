Elderly Georgia Couple Die Of Heat Stroke In Own Home

An elderly Statesboro couple were recently found dead inside of their home. According to WSB-TV the couple did not have air conditioning amid temperatures reaching well into the mid 90's. For this reason, County Coroner Jake Futch believes the deaths to be a direct result of the heat.

WSB-TV mentioned that the bodies were discovered after someone called to request a welfare check from the residence. When authorities entered the mobile home, they found the pair unresponsive. Larry and Mary Greer were in their 80's when they passed away. On the day that they were found dead, the temperatures in the area were nearing 95 degrees. After receiving word of the incident, Futch arrived at the residence and commented on the temperature inside of the mobile home.

"It felt like 110 degrees," Futch told The Statesboro Herald.

Despite the multiple box fans that were running when Futch arrived, it was still very hot. The last few people to speak to the couple were their neighbors. One neighbor mentioned that Larry was last seen asking for a glass of ice water on Friday.

Records detailed that Mary had been hospitalized for heat stroke in the past, and both had issues with their heath. Futch recommended locals without air conditioning to contact nearby churches and charities for assistance as temperatures continue to rise.