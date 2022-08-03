How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Long-Distance Romance Work

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are working hard to make their romance work while being away for various work projects. A source told Us Weekly that "Kim and Pete are in constant communication," and noted that their different "time zones and filming call times make talking difficult. Despite being physically apart, the socialite and comedian are finding sweet ways to keep their romance alive.

“They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” the source told Us. “The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.” After nearly a year together, the insider also said the couple, "can't get enough of each other" and are "still very smitten with each other and can't wait until they're in the same place again."