How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Long-Distance Romance Work
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 3, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are working hard to make their romance work while being away for various work projects. A source told Us Weekly that "Kim and Pete are in constant communication," and noted that their different "time zones and filming call times make talking difficult. Despite being physically apart, the socialite and comedian are finding sweet ways to keep their romance alive.
“They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” the source told Us. “The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.” After nearly a year together, the insider also said the couple, "can't get enough of each other" and are "still very smitten with each other and can't wait until they're in the same place again."
Just last month, Kim traveled all the way to Australia just to pay him a visit. "They both have busy schedules at the moment, but are still making time to be together,” another source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re very much enjoying spending time together.”
Pete and Kim went public back in October 2021 and will be featured in the upcoming second season of Hulu's The Kardashians. During his interview on Peacock's Hart to Heart, the actor spoke with Kevin Hart about the public nature of his relationship. "I don't mind," he revealed. "I know that it comes with. I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that's all you have to deal with then whatever." In the same interview, he also revealed that he has dreams of becoming a father. “[I’m] definitely a family guy,” the comedian explained. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.”