NFL Appealing Deshaun Watson's Suspension

The National Football League is appealing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (August 3).

On Monday (August 1), disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ﻿ruled that Watson would serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Pelissero and Rapoport shared a statement from NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy, which states, "the NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson's disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal."

A source familiar with the appeal told NFL.com's Judy Battista that the league is seeking a full-year suspension for Watson.

The NFL Players Union confirmed it planned to "stand by" Robinson's ruling on Sunday (July 31) night and urged the NFL to do the same, rather than either side submitting an appeal in writing, which would have been permitted within three days of the ruling.

The NFLPA will have two days to respond to the appeal, according to Pelissero.