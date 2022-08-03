'Stranger Things' Star Sings Lizzo's "About Damn Time" In Vecna's Voice

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (August 2nd) and took things to the upside down by showing off his Vecna voice. Before things got hilarious and creepy, Jamie talked about the hours he spent in the makeup chair for the role. He also had to adopt the distinct, menacing voice for the part. That's when Fallon asked him he if he could to the voice on the show while reading "things Vecna would never say."

Jamie was game and launched into one of Lizzo's recent chart-topping hits, "About Damn Time." In the signature gravely voice he started right where the song's famous TikTok dance begins. "In a minute I'ma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up. Feeling fussy, walkin' in my Balenci-ussies. Tryna bring out the fabulous."