'Stranger Things' Star Sings Lizzo's "About Damn Time" In Vecna's Voice
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 3, 2022
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (August 2nd) and took things to the upside down by showing off his Vecna voice. Before things got hilarious and creepy, Jamie talked about the hours he spent in the makeup chair for the role. He also had to adopt the distinct, menacing voice for the part. That's when Fallon asked him he if he could to the voice on the show while reading "things Vecna would never say."
Jamie was game and launched into one of Lizzo's recent chart-topping hits, "About Damn Time." In the signature gravely voice he started right where the song's famous TikTok dance begins. "In a minute I'ma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up. Feeling fussy, walkin' in my Balenci-ussies. Tryna bring out the fabulous."
In addition to the Lizzo song, Jamie also recited some of Kate Winslet's lines from Titanic and a Julia Roberts quote from Notting Hill. Jamie also talked about the massive success of the show's fourth season and how lucky he feels to be a part of something so grand. "I never even imagined I would be on a show like this, let alone playing this thing," he said. "It's amazing. It was just such a blessing. The whole thing feels like such a whirlwind and so, god, it's bizarre."
Venca isn't Jamie's only vocal feat. He also revealed that he's a singer and is releasing a new song called "I Am" on August 12th. That means we can add him to the list of Stranger Things stars who also make music. Finn Wolfhard has a band called Calpurnia, Joe Keery is gearing up to release his second album under the stage name Djo, and Maya Hawke has also released music.