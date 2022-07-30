'Hannah Montana' Star Doesn't Rule Out Possibility Of Reboot

We're in the age of TV show reboots. From Fuller House and Gossip Girl to Saved by the Bell and Veronica Mars, the biggest shows from our childhood are making a comeback. Will the same ring true for Hannah Montana?

It's a "One In A Million" shot!

Jason Earles, who played Miley Stewart's brother Jackson on the hit Disney Channel series, opened up in an interview with E! News about the possibility of a Hannah Montana reboot. "A Hannah spin-off, sequel or reimagining makes a lot of sense. I think the right people would have to be involved," he said.

But the reboot mostly circles around one thing — whether or not Miley Cyrus would be down. "I think that it's something that maybe down the road Miley would be excited about, but it really hinges upon her.

Earles added it's possible that Miley, who has a "much better relationship with the show now than she did when we finished," would be OK with exploring "some version" of a reboot, like a spin-off of some sort. "I don't think it really makes a lot of sense if (Miley's) not involved, because she really is the heart of the whole thing," he said.

While the "Wrecking Ball" singer has completely revamped her image since the show went off air 11 years ago, she hasn't completely rid of her other half. To honor the show's 15th anniversary in March 2021, Miley wrote a heartfelt letter to "Hannah."

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter-ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands. We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return to the anonymity I could gift to you. But, a lot has changed since then," she wrote.