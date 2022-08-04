Georgia Woman Robbed, Run Over By Her Own Car Twice

An Atlanta resident was the subject of a very traumatic event in which she miraculously lived through, and is ready to speak publicly about. According to WSB-TV, Suzanne Hill was robbed in the same neighborhood that she has lived in for the last 13 years. Since moving to Beecher Street in 2009, she had never experienced any crime, until one fateful afternoon. Immediately after she was robbed, three men jumped into her car, backed over her body, and proceeded to run her over again.

“It’s just so brazen and so shocking by what they did,” Hill explained to WSB-TV, “There were three of them and one of them as I got to the gate made a run for it and I tried to beat him to the car door but I wasn’t able to and I just yelled at him and banged on the window to get out the car and he pulled the car back a little bit, swung it into me, knocked me down, backed over me and then ran over me as he was driving away.”

Hill was immediately taken to the hospital following the incident and was treated for two broken collar bones, a fractured skull, pelvis, and various leg and wrist injuries. After everything that happened, Hill shared with WSB-TV that she just feels lucky to be alive.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate. We have this giant and growing mountain of debt, but I’ve got friends who’ve set up a GoFundMe."

A 15-year-old and 17-year old were both arrested and charged for the crime in addition to gang related charges.