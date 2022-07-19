Demi Lovato Reveals The Meaning Behind 'HOLY FVCK' Album Title

Demi Lovato is continuing to tease their forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, which is set to release later this summer. In a recent interview, the singer gave fans some insight into the meaning behind the album's title.

“The title track of the album is called ‘Holy Fvck’ and the song was basically, I wanted to flip the phrase ‘holy f–k’ on its head. And instead of just saying ‘holy f–k,’ I wanted to write a song that says, ‘I’m a holy f–k,'” Demi explained. “It’s definitely a sexually charged song, but it’s really fun.” They went on to say, "I felt like it was a great, eye-catching title track for the rest of the album and especially because there’s songs on the album that have, like, kind of religious undertones, there’s songs on the album that have this dichotomy of good and bad, and that song kind of represented both.”

The singer also revealed that their record label, Island Records, was immediately on board with their idea despite the NSFW implication. “My label is so great and so supportive that, like, anything that I say goes,” Demi said. “Like, they’re really, really great to me and I know a lot of artists don’t have that so I’m really fortunate. I remember being the one asking questions, like, ‘Am I gonna be able to say this? And what do I say instead?’ And it’s just, like, look, it’s f–king rock and roll. Like, they’ll bleep you if they need to and if they don’t, even better.”

HOLY FVCK will drop on August 19th and has been preceded by two singles "Skin of My Teeth" and "Substance."