Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns: 'It's Just All About Respect'

Demi Lovato has revealed she updated her pronouns from they/them to she/her.

In a podcast interview, the "SKIN OF MY TEETH" singer opened up about why she made the change, according to Entertainment Tonight. Spout podcast host Tamara Dhia kicked off the conversation by saying she wants to be respectful of Demi's pronouns, prompting her to ask Demi to explain them to her. Demi revealed she made the decision to update her pronouns to she/her.

"Yeah, so, they/them is, um, I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again. So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really ... I don't find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man," Lovato said.

She continued, "I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Demi, who came out as non-binary last May, updated the pronouns in her Instagram bio as well to "they/them/she/her" — which she did quietly in April.

Keep an eye out for Demi's eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, set to drop on August 19.

You can listen to the full Spout podcast episode below: