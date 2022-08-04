Ma$e Reveals Plans To Sign With Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records

“I’m on Crenshaw... just passed Pico, just passed Slauson... and I’m out here to meet with Snoop so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records,” he said. "I’ll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. And we gon’ get the 2Pac thing rekindled. Let’s see where we go with that.”



Snoop himself has not confirmed the deal, but it wouldn't be much of a shock if he did. Earlier this year, the owner of Death Row Records expressed his desire to team up with Bad Boy for an epic collaboration during his appearance on Drink Champs.



“We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” Snoop said. “We can take this Bad Boy x Death Row what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”



Ma$e signed to Bad Boy in 1996 and released his debut album Harlem World a year later. He remained signed to the label even after he announced his retirement and made his comeback in 2004. In 2012, Ma$e revealed that Diddy released him from his contract during an interview. The rapper-turned-pastor hasn't signed with a major label since so his deal with Death Row Records could be a big move for him.