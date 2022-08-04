Mike Judge On How Portugal. The Man Inspired 'Beavis And Butt-Head' Revival

By Katrina Nattress

August 4, 2022

Sometimes inspiration can come when you least expect it. For Mike Judge, that came in the form of helping Portugal. The Man create a Coachella intro using his iconic characters Beavis and Butt-Head.

"I hadn’t been thinking about doing this [revival]," he admitted to Rolling Stone. "I think it was 2018, I was in the middle of final season of Silicon Valley. I was working with the band Portugal. The Man. We’d used a couple of their songs on the show and they asked me to make an intro for their Coachella set [using Beavis and Butt-Head]."

"I hadn’t done the voices in many years," Judge continued. "I just went and did it and listened back and thought, 'Oh, that sounds like Beavis and Butt-Head.' And then I did the animation of them on the couch. It was really fun. I thought, 'Yeah, this looks and sounds like them.' Then Paramount wanted to do it and I thought, 'Why not?'”

The result was a movie called Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe and a two-season reboot of the show billed as Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, which once again sees the duo roasting music videos by some of the biggest names in music.

The movie and the show are both currently streaming on Paramount+. Watch the Portugal. The Man video that started it all above.

Portugal. The Man
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.