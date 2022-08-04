Sometimes inspiration can come when you least expect it. For Mike Judge, that came in the form of helping Portugal. The Man create a Coachella intro using his iconic characters Beavis and Butt-Head.

"I hadn’t been thinking about doing this [revival]," he admitted to Rolling Stone. "I think it was 2018, I was in the middle of final season of Silicon Valley. I was working with the band Portugal. The Man. We’d used a couple of their songs on the show and they asked me to make an intro for their Coachella set [using Beavis and Butt-Head]."

"I hadn’t done the voices in many years," Judge continued. "I just went and did it and listened back and thought, 'Oh, that sounds like Beavis and Butt-Head.' And then I did the animation of them on the couch. It was really fun. I thought, 'Yeah, this looks and sounds like them.' Then Paramount wanted to do it and I thought, 'Why not?'”

The result was a movie called Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe and a two-season reboot of the show billed as Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, which once again sees the duo roasting music videos by some of the biggest names in music.

The movie and the show are both currently streaming on Paramount+. Watch the Portugal. The Man video that started it all above.