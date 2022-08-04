Ne-Yo's Wife Files For Divorce Amid Cheating Allegations

A few days after Crystal Renay Smith took to Instagram accusing her husband Ne-Yo of being unfaithful, she has filed for divorce.

Smith is claiming Ne-Yo has fathered a child with another woman, according to TMZ. She filed this week in Atlanta and said their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." Crystal said they have been separated since July 22 and has been taking care of their three children since the split.

In the filing, Smith has asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody in addition to child support and alimony.

This is the second time Smith files for divorce. Back in 2020, however, she withdrew her petition and the couple remarried earlier this year in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, Crystal took to Instagram saying she's "heartbroken and disgusted" after learning Ne-Yo allegedly slept with "women who sell their bodies to him unprotected." She added it would be "absolutely insane" to stay with him.

"Eight years of lies and deception. Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected... every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane," she wrote in the post which has since been deleted.