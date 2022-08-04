Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Real Stomachs' In Hilarious New Video

Selena Gomez is celebrating "real stomachs" while living her best "vaca self" in a hilarious new video.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer is continuing to enjoy her sunny vacation away by refusing to give in to body shaming. In a video shared to her TikTok, Gomez can be seen wearing a blue and orange swimsuit and lounging on a boat under bright a bright blue sky, American flag gently flowing in the wind, as she shuts down the idea that you need to suck in your stomach.

Using a viral sound that tells someone to suck in their stomach, Gomez mouths along, "I'm not sucking s--- in. Real stomachs is coming the f--- back, OK?"