'The Voice' Judges 'Welcome' Camila Cabello In New Hilarious Teaser

It seems as if Camila Cabello is getting a little bit of hazing as the new coach on The Voice!

In a new promo for the reality singing competition show, the "Bam Bam" singer is seen entering a room with a welcome banner and tons of balloons. But there's a mysterious note left for her.

"You are going to lose so bad," it says.

"Who would send that?!" coach Gwen Stefani says. "I can't believe you got that 'anonymous' letter," Blake Shelton quips.

It seems as if John Legend also got a "weird letter" that says, "You should never have come back," he said.

"It's anonymous!" Blake says, albeit suspiciously.

Host Carson Daly then walks into the room with his hands full of scrapbooking paper and magazines. "Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?"

Everyone else yells, "Busted!"

It was announced earlier this year that Camila would be replacing Ariana Grande as the newest coach on The Voice. Gwen is also back as a judge after a brief hiatus, replacing Kelly Clarkson.