See Katy Perry React To Pete Davidson Being Her 'Lover' In M.A.S.H. Game

Katy Perry has some feelings about Pete Davidson being picked as her "lover" in a game of M.A.S.H. While participating in the latest TikTok trend that features a M.A.S.H. filter, a childhood game that determines how many cars, houses, and kids you'll have in the future as well as who will be your lover.

The American Idol judge posted her video with the filter which revealed that she'll live in a castle, and drive a Tesla, which all received content smiles from her. However, her face drastically changed when the filter revealed that she would have six children. Then, the filter named her lover Pete Davidson which caused her to recoil even more. "No offense," she wrote in the caption tagging Davidson's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian and mentioning her own partner Orlando Bloom.