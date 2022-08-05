See Katy Perry React To Pete Davidson Being Her 'Lover' In M.A.S.H. Game
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 5, 2022
Katy Perry has some feelings about Pete Davidson being picked as her "lover" in a game of M.A.S.H. While participating in the latest TikTok trend that features a M.A.S.H. filter, a childhood game that determines how many cars, houses, and kids you'll have in the future as well as who will be your lover.
The American Idol judge posted her video with the filter which revealed that she'll live in a castle, and drive a Tesla, which all received content smiles from her. However, her face drastically changed when the filter revealed that she would have six children. Then, the filter named her lover Pete Davidson which caused her to recoil even more. "No offense," she wrote in the caption tagging Davidson's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian and mentioning her own partner Orlando Bloom.
@katyperry
No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? 🤷🏻♀️)♬ House With A View - Cyn
To make the game even funnier, People reports that Davidson and Bloom are currently in Australia filming the comedy Wizards! together. Perry recently opened up about her relationship with Bloom telling People she hopes they will continue to expand their family, although obviously not to six! The couple shares a daughter Daisy Dove Bloom whom they welcomed in August of 2020.
"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," Perry told the magazine. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now." She also discussed how she manages to be a public figure without bringing her daughter into the spotlight. "I have great support," the singer shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."