Selena Gomez Reveals She Hopes To 'Be Married And To Be A Mom' One Day

Selena Gomez is looking toward the future. In a new interview on the series Giving Back Generation, the star chatted with host Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook about her dreams of starting a family. "I hope to be married and to be a mom," said Selena via E News. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out." She added, "Keeping it real."

The singer just celebrated her 30th birthday last month and has been keeping it real with some emotional Instagram posts after her star-studded celebrations. Other than the birthday posts, Selena has stayed off the social media platform. "If anybody knows me, I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other way," she said. "So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don't even know my password."

She continued, "But it's been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn't look at Instagram. So I don't know what you did or how you are and that's like real-time that we can gain together."

Selena also encouraged others to take a social media break telling them to "just maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don't pay attention to it and really be present for what's around you." She added, "I think that's so crucial and a part of our mental health."