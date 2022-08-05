The Killers Share Emotional New Synth-Pop Song "Boy"

The Killers have released a new song and it predates their last record Pressure Machine, which was released in 2021. The track "Boy" even helped inspire the material that was on that album. Last month, the band debuted the song at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. In a statement from Brandon Flowers the new track was explained:

"This was the first song written after we had to cancel the "Imploding the Mirage" tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With “Boy,” I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the “white arrows” in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.