The Killers Share Emotional New Synth-Pop Song "Boy"

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Killers have released a new song and it predates their last record Pressure Machine, which was released in 2021. The track "Boy" even helped inspire the material that was on that album. Last month, the band debuted the song at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. In a statement from Brandon Flowers the new track was explained:

"This was the first song written after we had to cancel the "Imploding the Mirage" tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With “Boy,” I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the “white arrows” in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.

The Killers are currently on tour and will travel throughout North America, New Zealand, and Australia. See the dates below:

08-19 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

08-20 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

08-21 Portland, OR - Moda Center

08-23 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

08-24 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

08-26 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

08-28 Glendale, AZ - Gila River

08-30 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

08-31 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09-08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

09-09 Austin, TX - Moody Center

09-10 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

09-13 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

09-14 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

09-16 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

09-17 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09-18 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

09-20 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

09-21 Chicago, IL - United Center

09-23 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-24 Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell

09-26 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center

09-27 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

09-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10-01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10-03 Boston, MA - TD Garden

10-04 University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

10-06 Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center

10-07 Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

10-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10-10 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

11-21 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

11-25 Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Arena

11-29 Boondall, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11-30 Boondall, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12-03 Barossa Valley, Australia - Peter Lehmann

12-06 Perth, Australia - Rac Arena

12-10 Geelong, Australia - Mt Duneed Estate

12-13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

12-14 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

12-17 Hunter Valley, Australia - Hope Estate

12-19 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

The Killers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.