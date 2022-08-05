The Killers Share Emotional New Synth-Pop Song "Boy"
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 5, 2022
The Killers have released a new song and it predates their last record Pressure Machine, which was released in 2021. The track "Boy" even helped inspire the material that was on that album. Last month, the band debuted the song at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. In a statement from Brandon Flowers the new track was explained:
"This was the first song written after we had to cancel the "Imploding the Mirage" tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With “Boy,” I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the “white arrows” in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.
The Killers are currently on tour and will travel throughout North America, New Zealand, and Australia. See the dates below:
08-19 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
08-20 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
08-21 Portland, OR - Moda Center
08-23 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
08-24 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
08-26 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
08-28 Glendale, AZ - Gila River
08-30 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
08-31 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
09-08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
09-09 Austin, TX - Moody Center
09-10 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
09-13 Miami, FL - FTX Arena
09-14 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
09-16 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
09-17 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09-18 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
09-20 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
09-21 Chicago, IL - United Center
09-23 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-24 Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell
09-26 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center
09-27 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
09-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10-01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10-03 Boston, MA - TD Garden
10-04 University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
10-06 Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center
10-07 Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
10-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10-10 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
11-21 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
11-25 Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Arena
11-29 Boondall, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
11-30 Boondall, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
12-03 Barossa Valley, Australia - Peter Lehmann
12-06 Perth, Australia - Rac Arena
12-10 Geelong, Australia - Mt Duneed Estate
12-13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
12-14 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
12-17 Hunter Valley, Australia - Hope Estate
12-19 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena