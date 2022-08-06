Khloe Kardashian Splits From Mystery Man After 2 Months

Khloe Kardashian has split from the mystery man she was dating for the past few months.

"Khloe and the private equity investor broke up. They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them," an insider told Us Weekly.

Khloe's relationship with the mystery business man, whose identity has not been revealed, first made headlines in June. Kim Kardashian introduced the two at a dinner party.

At the time, a source said, "Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages. Tristan (Thompson) would want nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course, there’s jealousy there."

News of Khloe's relationship comes a day after she welcomed her second baby with Tristan via surrogate. The two already "strictly coparent" 4-year-old True.