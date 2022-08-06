Khloe Kardashian Splits From Mystery Man After 2 Months

By Dani Medina

August 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has split from the mystery man she was dating for the past few months.

"Khloe and the private equity investor broke up. They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them," an insider told Us Weekly.

Khloe's relationship with the mystery business man, whose identity has not been revealed, first made headlines in June. Kim Kardashian introduced the two at a dinner party.

At the time, a source said, "Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages. Tristan (Thompson) would want nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course, there’s jealousy there."

News of Khloe's relationship comes a day after she welcomed her second baby with Tristan via surrogate. The two already "strictly coparent" 4-year-old True.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.