Colorado 15-Year-Old Takes Parents' Car On Joyride, Crashes Into Brick Wall
By Zuri Anderson
August 8, 2022
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges for crashing her parents' vehicle near Denver, according to police.
The Wheat Ridge Police Department says the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday (August 7). Officials say the unlicensed teenagers took his parents' vehicle for a "joy ride," but ended up crashing it into a brick wall at Collier Hospice Center. The driver narrowly missed the generator and water lines on the property, officers added.
"She was incredibly fortunate in that neither she nor anyone inside the facility was injured, but the vehicle is clearly totaled," according to the police department. Officers also shared photos of the wrecked vehicle, including a shot of its caved-in front and the brick wall.
The teen is now facing several charges, including driving under the influence of drugs (DUID). They didn't specify what substance she took.
Police say there were no "serious physical injuries" in this incident.
A similar incident happened last month in Arvada. A couple woke up from a pickup truck smashing into their home, and authorities say the driver was drunk.
Teenagers were caught doing other criminal acts across the country. A 13-year-old boy was detained for fatally shooting another boy. Then, there was a 13-year-old girl who was taken into custody for allegedly starting fires on a U.S. Air Force base.