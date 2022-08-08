Colorado 15-Year-Old Takes Parents' Car On Joyride, Crashes Into Brick Wall

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges for crashing her parents' vehicle near Denver, according to police.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department says the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday (August 7). Officials say the unlicensed teenagers took his parents' vehicle for a "joy ride," but ended up crashing it into a brick wall at Collier Hospice Center. The driver narrowly missed the generator and water lines on the property, officers added.

"She was incredibly fortunate in that neither she nor anyone inside the facility was injured, but the vehicle is clearly totaled," according to the police department. Officers also shared photos of the wrecked vehicle, including a shot of its caved-in front and the brick wall.