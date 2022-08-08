Kanye West Reacts To Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Breakup

By Tony M. Centeno

August 8, 2022

Kanye West, Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

Following the demise of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, Kanye West seemingly declared that "Skete" Davidson is no more.

On Monday morning, August 8, Ye hit up his Instagram timeline to react to the news about the once-glorified couple's breakup. In his post, he includes a photoshopped graphic of a New York Times newspaper with the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at 28." For the unfamiliar, "Skete" is the nickname that Kardashian's ex-husband gave him earlier this year during the height of their dispute. He didn't include a caption in his post nor did he elaborate further on his overall thoughts on the matter.

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment," a source said about the breakup. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

The breakup happened in the midst of Kim and Kanye's divorce. Although a judge declared Kardashian as legally single earlier this year, the parents of four are still going through litigation for their divorce. According to TMZ, Kanye West lost his fifth divorce lawyer since Kim filed for divorce in 2021. If he doesn't submit financial declarations to settle their issues, then the case will go to trial in December. Additionally, if Ye doesn't respond at all, Kim may be in the clear to receive whatever she wants in the divorce.

