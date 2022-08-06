Where Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stand After Pete Davidson Split?

News of Kim Kardashian's split from Pete Davidson begs the question: Could Kim & Kanye West rekindle their relationship?

News of Kim and Pete's breakup broke Friday (August 5). The two have decided to remain friends and continue to have a lot of respect for one another. The reason for splitting up stems from their long distance relationship and demanding schedules.

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids," a source told Page Six, adding that Kim is "totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life."

Well, what's going on in her life?

Currently, Kim is going through divorce proceedings with Kanye — and that will continue to roll, despite her breakup from Pete, according to E! News. "They are happily co-parenting," a source said. A second source said they "are in a really great place." A third source said Kim & Ye "are fully aligned in making their kids their priority."

As far as Kim and Kanye's divorce goes, there was a slight hiccup on the husband's side. Samantha Spector, one of Kanye's divorce attorneys, called it quits and has been relieved as his counsel. The news broke the morning of Kim and Kanye's trial-setting conference. The lawyer said her relationship with the "Bound 2" rapper was "irretrievably broken."