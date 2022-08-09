Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors After Holding Hands With New Man

Does Camila Cabello have a new man in her life? That's what many people are speculating after the "Havana" singer was spotted holding hands with a new love interest over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Cabello and Lox Club dating app owner Austin Kevitch enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles on Sunday (August 7), with photos showing the pair holding hands while on a walk. At one point, the new couple sat down at a cafe, where the "Bam Bam" singer gave her new beau a kiss on the cheek.

The 25-year-old singer looked radiant in a blue floral sundress, gold hoop earrings, tan cross-body bag and open-toe sandals, while the 31-year-old CEO looked fit for summer in a white T-shirt, green shorts and white sneakers. The pair first sparked rumors of a new romance in June after they were seen on another stroll through Los Angeles.

Cabello's new relationship is seemingly her first since splitting from former boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021 after nearly two years of dating. They released joint statements at the time, saying that they had "decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." They added, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."