Demi Lovato Is "Very Happy" In New Relationship With Musician

Demi Lovato who recently changed her pronouns to she/her is enjoying a new relationship. According to E! News, a source claims that the singer is currently "very happy and in a great place," and added that she is in "a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend."

The news comes nearly two years since Demi split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. According to E! News, the couple broke up in September 2020 after a few months of dating. She later revealed that the breakup was the "best thing that ever happened" to her. "I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great," she said during The 19th Represents Summit in August 2021 via E! News. "But that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé."

She went on, "In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself." It helped her realize she didn't need "someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted." She continued, "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."

As for Demi's professional life, she's gearing up to release her new rock album HOLY FVCK, which drops on August 19th, and its accompanying tour. Click here for more details.