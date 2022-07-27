Demi Lovato Shows Off Their All-Female Band In Tour Rehearsal Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 27, 2022
Demi Lovato is giving fans a taste of what to expect from their upcoming HOLY FVCK Tour. On Tuesday, July 27th, Demi posted a new video showing them and their all-female presenting band rehearsing. While you can't hear the live music in the video, the official audio of their latest single "Substance" played over and synced up with the band.
"Can't wait to see you guys on tour," Demi captioned the video. In early June, the singer announced an extensive tour in support of the forthcoming record of the same name. Demi will tour the United States with stops in Canada as well as a handful of South American dates in August and September.
The tour will kick off in Springfield, Illinois on August 13th and conclude in Irving, Texas on November 6th. Demi will be joined by Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent as opening acts, which is very cool when you remember that Demi mentioned the latter band when they were asked what music they've been listening to in an interview.
So far, fans have been treated to two singles "Skin of my Teeth" followed by "Substance." Each song was accompanied by a music video that explores recurring themes in Demi's life like addiction and dealing with the media's perception of them as a person and artist.
HOLY FVCK in its entirety will be released on August 19th. See the tracklist here.