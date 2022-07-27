Demi Lovato Shows Off Their All-Female Band In Tour Rehearsal Video

Demi Lovato is giving fans a taste of what to expect from their upcoming HOLY FVCK Tour. On Tuesday, July 27th, Demi posted a new video showing them and their all-female presenting band rehearsing. While you can't hear the live music in the video, the official audio of their latest single "Substance" played over and synced up with the band.

"Can't wait to see you guys on tour," Demi captioned the video. In early June, the singer announced an extensive tour in support of the forthcoming record of the same name. Demi will tour the United States with stops in Canada as well as a handful of South American dates in August and September.