Jimin Of BTS Magically Appears In New Video With Benny Blanco

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BTS member Jimin made a cameo in a new video posted by Benny Blanco. The musician took to Twitter to tease fans with the never-before-seen video. "If u play "Bad Decisions" and point ur phone at the sky... BTS will magically appear," his TikTok read. while their newest song plays in the video, Benny leaves his phone on the ground and walks away.

Seconds later, his phone is picked up by none other than Jimin. The K-pop star smiles at the camera while wearing black shades. Fans flooded the comments with their own videos trying out the magic trick, which unfortunately didn't work.

Later, BTS's official Twitter account posted a photo of Jimin and Blanco to reveal that the TikTok was actually filmed the same day the two artists met for the first time. "Benny!" Jimin wrote, "It was really nice to meet you." The photo gained over 1 million likes on the social media app.

Just last Friday (August 5th), BTS members Jimin, Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM teamed up with Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the song "Bad Decisions." With the long-awaited track came the music video which opens with Blanco waking up in his room that's littered with photos and memorabilia of BTS. The song also features a rap verse with Snoop and Jung Kook.

