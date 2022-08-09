Jimin Of BTS Magically Appears In New Video With Benny Blanco

BTS member Jimin made a cameo in a new video posted by Benny Blanco. The musician took to Twitter to tease fans with the never-before-seen video. "If u play "Bad Decisions" and point ur phone at the sky... BTS will magically appear," his TikTok read. while their newest song plays in the video, Benny leaves his phone on the ground and walks away.

Seconds later, his phone is picked up by none other than Jimin. The K-pop star smiles at the camera while wearing black shades. Fans flooded the comments with their own videos trying out the magic trick, which unfortunately didn't work.