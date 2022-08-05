Benny Blanco Gets Ready For A BTS Concert With Help From Snoop Dogg
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 5, 2022
The BTS x Snoop Dogg x Benny Blanco collaboration "Bad Decisions" is finally here and it turns out Blanco is a BTS superfan! With the long-awaited track came the music video which opens with Blanco waking up in his room that's littered with photos and memorabilia of the seven BTS members Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM. Then the words "13 Hours Until BTS Concert" pop up on the screen.
As Blanco gets ready for the day, which is a montage of him practicing BTS choreography and crafting them a purple, glittery cake, Jimin, Jin, & V sing the chorus of the infectious new song: "Let's make some bad decisions/ I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time/ So give me all your kisses/ I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night/ And it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind/ And it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time."
For the second verse, Snoop Dogg and Jung Kook join in for a quick and simple rap verse: "Everybody see me lookin' fly (Oh, yeah)/ And I think I know the reason why (Oh, yeah)/ 'Cause I got you right here by my side (Oh, yeah)/ And I can't let you just walk away/ If I ain't with ya, I'm not okay."
Once Blanco finally gets to the venue he's devastated to find out that he's over a day early. One of the custodians at the venue escorts him out of the stadium and makes him wait outside saying, "Listen, buddy. You blew it. You made a Bad Decision," before closing the gate.
this is how we made “Bad Decisions” 💜 @bts_bighit @SnoopDogg https://t.co/ZMLfftZbCK pic.twitter.com/JEhBAgxVWu— benny blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) July 30, 2022