Benny Blanco Gets Ready For A BTS Concert With Help From Snoop Dogg

As Blanco gets ready for the day, which is a montage of him practicing BTS choreography and crafting them a purple, glittery cake, Jimin, Jin, & V sing the chorus of the infectious new song: "Let's make some bad decisions/ I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time/ So give me all your kisses/ I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night/ And it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind/ And it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time."

For the second verse, Snoop Dogg and Jung Kook join in for a quick and simple rap verse: "Everybody see me lookin' fly (Oh, yeah)/ And I think I know the reason why (Oh, yeah)/ 'Cause I got you right here by my side (Oh, yeah)/ And I can't let you just walk away/ If I ain't with ya, I'm not okay."

Once Blanco finally gets to the venue he's devastated to find out that he's over a day early. One of the custodians at the venue escorts him out of the stadium and makes him wait outside saying, "Listen, buddy. You blew it. You made a Bad Decision," before closing the gate.