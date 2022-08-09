Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Kanye's Harassment

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson is getting help to deal with the effects of being the target of Kanye West's online harassment. According to People, a source says the Saturday Night Live alum "has been in trauma therapy" since April 2022 "in large part" due to the threatening posts that Kanye has shared on social media while Davidson was dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the insider continued. After his recent split from Kim, the insider says he "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship." They added, "Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

Last week, it was confirmed that Pete and Kim had called it quits after nine months of dating. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," another insider told People. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

After their breakup made headlines, Kanye took to Instagram to celebrate the news with a fake New York Times front page that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." Earlier in the year, Pete was the target of more online harassment from Kanye which hit its peak when the rapper made a music video that featured him burying the comedian alive.

Pete has previously spoken out about the one-sided feud during his stand-up sets and Kim is reportedly furious with her ex-husband's recent behavior.

Kanye West
