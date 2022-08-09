Rick Ross Joins Trapland Pat In Wild Video For Their 'Big Business' Remix

Trapland Pat recruits Rick Ross to hop on the official remix to his hit "Big Business." To celebrate the collaboration, the Florida rappers recently teamed up to cook up the unruly visuals.



On Tuesday, August 9, Trapland Pat dropped the "Big Business" remix featuring Rick Ross. In the music video directed by Shot By Jolo, the MMG boss and the Bang Biz rapper join forces to host a wild event. Pat pulls up to the block party in Miami's Lil Haiti neighborhood while riding a horse. At the same time, we can see Rozay come through to the function in a red Ferrari.