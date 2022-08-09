Rick Ross Joins Trapland Pat In Wild Video For Their 'Big Business' Remix
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2022
Trapland Pat recruits Rick Ross to hop on the official remix to his hit "Big Business." To celebrate the collaboration, the Florida rappers recently teamed up to cook up the unruly visuals.
On Tuesday, August 9, Trapland Pat dropped the "Big Business" remix featuring Rick Ross. In the music video directed by Shot By Jolo, the MMG boss and the Bang Biz rapper join forces to host a wild event. Pat pulls up to the block party in Miami's Lil Haiti neighborhood while riding a horse. At the same time, we can see Rozay come through to the function in a red Ferrari.
"Growing up, I always used to listen to Ross," Trapland Pat told iHeartRadio. "Being able to get him on the remix really did something for me. It made me see the bigger picture so I felt magnificent. I told him that too like, ‘Yo Ross I feel magnificent about this right here’ and he told me ‘Big Business’ is going to be bigger than “magnificent'."
Pat's new visuals also feature cameos from Florida's FCG Heem, Texas rapper Sauce Walka, and more. The Pepperjackzoe-produced remix arrives shortly after Pat's debut set at Rolling Loud Miami and a couple of months after he dropped his latest project Trapnificent. The album contains 18 tracks including collaborations with Mozzy, Fredo Bang, BIG30 and Eli Fross. The original "Big Business" record first appeared on his 2021 album Thru The Door.
Meanwhile, this is Rozay's latest verse off his stacked feature run he's been on since he released his eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been last December. Over the past few months, the MMG founder has appeared on several collaborations with Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, French Montana, Nick Cannon and more.
Watch Trapland Pat and Rick Ross in the video for their "Big Business" remix below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE