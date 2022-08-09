Royals Send Letter To Schoolgirl Who Invited Prince George To Her Party

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William sent a sweet letter to a schoolgirl who went out of her way to send Prince George an invitation to her birthday party. According to Hello Magazine, the mother of the little girl revealed that they received a heartfelt response from Kensington Palace.

While Prince George's parents were "immensely touched" by the gesture, they had to politely decline the invitation. A photo of the letter went viral on Twitter and the user has since made their account private, but Hello Magazine was able to transcribe the message. Their letter read:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply. Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George. It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes."

Earlier this summer, Prince George celebrated his 9th birthday which meant a new portrait taken by his mother Kate was shared with fans. He also made his Wimbledon debut this year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.