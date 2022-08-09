Simon Cowell Recalls Meeting Harry Styles & Camila Cabello On 'X-Factor'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Simon Cowell recently shared some details about his first interactions with The X Factor contestants who have gone on to become massive superstars. The English tv personality was reminiscing with Extra saying that coming to America for the first time over 20 years ago was a moment that he'll never forget when he brought up past contestant Camila Cabello.

I mean Camila Cabello is a great example. When I was doing X Factor here, that she wasn’t really supposed to audition and, you know, I happened to go backstage and I saw her crying, asked her why she was crying, and she said, you know, it was too late for her to audition because she was a reserve, whatever that meant.”

He continued, “I said to her, ‘Well, I’m one of the producers, you just got an audition,’ and you know, when those moments work, and seeing Camilla today or Harry Styles, Leona Lewis, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, there’s been so many times luckily where I’ve been there at that moment where their career is going to go in a completely different direction. If we didn’t have those things happen, then there’d be no point making the shows.”

The conversation then turned to another superstar, Harry Styles. "I remember his audition like it was yesterday," Cowell started. "He was very charming, he was very confident, he was very funny, and I liked him. I just thought there’s something… special about him… You never forget those moments and, like I said, genuinely if we weren’t making people’s careers successful, I would never be making these shows today.”

Harry StylesCamila Cabello
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.