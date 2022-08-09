Simon Cowell Recalls Meeting Harry Styles & Camila Cabello On 'X-Factor'

Simon Cowell recently shared some details about his first interactions with The X Factor contestants who have gone on to become massive superstars. The English tv personality was reminiscing with Extra saying that coming to America for the first time over 20 years ago was a moment that he'll never forget when he brought up past contestant Camila Cabello.

“I mean Camila Cabello is a great example. When I was doing X Factor here, that she wasn’t really supposed to audition and, you know, I happened to go backstage and I saw her crying, asked her why she was crying, and she said, you know, it was too late for her to audition because she was a reserve, whatever that meant.”

He continued, “I said to her, ‘Well, I’m one of the producers, you just got an audition,’ and you know, when those moments work, and seeing Camilla today or Harry Styles, Leona Lewis, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, there’s been so many times luckily where I’ve been there at that moment where their career is going to go in a completely different direction. If we didn’t have those things happen, then there’d be no point making the shows.”