Top NBA Contender Is 'Leading Team' To Acquire Kevin Durant: Report

The Boston Celtics are reportedly "a leading team" to acquire Kevin Durant in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (August 9), Charania said the Celtics have the best assets available to entice the Nets after reports that Durant reaffirmed his trade request over the weekend, but Boston is hesitant to include several players from its core starting lineup.

"The Celtics are probably a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have," Charania said. "Jaylen Brown, you're able to add draft picks, other players. If Brooklyn goes that direction you want as much as you can get and that includes Marcus Smart, that includes draft picks, which, right now, from I'm told, Boston is not inclined to do.

"And so, that really what's going on here, there's a stalemate on all fronts and we have about a month and a half before training camp now."