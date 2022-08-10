Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck To Move Into Her Bel-Air House After Remodel

After searching for a new home for their blended family, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to just move into a place JLo already owns. According to a report from TMZ, sources revealed the couple has decided to live in the pop star's Bel-Air home, which she's owned since 2016.

However, before they move in, the house will undergo a massive remodel which could take a year or more, according to the insiders. Back in June, Bennifer moved into James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mega-mansion but TMZ reports they're just rending until the remodeling is complete. Ben has also listed his Pacific Palisades home for $30 million this week.

TMZ reports that JLo's Bel-Air home is around 14,000 square feet and includes 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. However, they also report the remodel will be extensive so a lot about the house could change. The estate is on 8 acres so it's likely they will expand the home. JLo bought the house from Sela Ward for $28 million in 2016 and did an extensive remodel when she moved in. The newlyweds have spent the past few months house hunting but couldn't find anything they loved enough to buy.