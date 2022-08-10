This Is Chicago's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire city serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in Chicago is at M. Henry. This breakfast staple was also rated as the best in the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"M. Henry is the top dog when you're scouring Illinois for the best breakfast restaurant. This breakfast spot prides itself on using only the finest ingredients — and that dedication has resulted in exquisite marks from loyal patrons. Popular breakfast dishes include the Latina Omeletta with black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and onions and the Fresh Fruit Crepe with its peaches, cherries, and almond slices. M. Henry is always loud and busy, but the scrumptious food makes it all worth it."