Travis Scott Breaks BTS' Record By Selling Over $1 Million In Merch

By Tony M. Centeno

August 10, 2022

Travis Scott and BTS
Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott has achieved another milestone in his career, but it doesn't necessarily involve his music. The Houston artist has done what only K-pop group BTS has achieved in the past.

According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, August 10, the Astroworld rapper sold over $1 million in merch during his recent string of shows in London. Travis Scott announced a new line of merch made exclusively for his performances at The O2 arena ranging from $45 - $175. His overall sales surpassed the record previously held by BTS, and set a new standard for all recording artists in the United Kingdom.

Scott debuted a brand-new collection of items including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and hats. The caps started at $45 while the t-shirts ranged from $45 - $75 and hoodies went for $100 - $125 each. Scott is reportedly the only artist in the country's history to sell over $1 million worth of merch in such a short amount of time. BTS was the only act who came close to the $1 million mark during their stops for their Love Yourself World Tour in 2018.

Travis Scott's recent shows in London were his first solo headlining performances since the tragedy that happened at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last year. Since then, he had performed at private shows until he finally emerged in front of a public crowd at E11even nightclub in Miami back in May. He was supposed to headline at Day N Vegas this year, however, the festival was cancelled. Prior to his shows in London, he made a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami during Future's headlining set.

