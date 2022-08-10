Travis Scott Breaks BTS' Record By Selling Over $1 Million In Merch

Scott debuted a brand-new collection of items including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and hats. The caps started at $45 while the t-shirts ranged from $45 - $75 and hoodies went for $100 - $125 each. Scott is reportedly the only artist in the country's history to sell over $1 million worth of merch in such a short amount of time. BTS was the only act who came close to the $1 million mark during their stops for their Love Yourself World Tour in 2018.



Travis Scott's recent shows in London were his first solo headlining performances since the tragedy that happened at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last year. Since then, he had performed at private shows until he finally emerged in front of a public crowd at E11even nightclub in Miami back in May. He was supposed to headline at Day N Vegas this year, however, the festival was cancelled. Prior to his shows in London, he made a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami during Future's headlining set.