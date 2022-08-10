Watch: DaBaby Raps New Song While Hanging On A Burning Cross

The video begins with a close-up of DaBaby hanging on a cross. He metaphorically likens himself to Jesus by displaying multiple scars on his limbs and chest while wearing nothing but a white loincloth. Throughout the video, 'Baby goes back in time and relives the childhood memories that affected him the most as sticks and stones are thrown at him by people in white head masks and red suits.



At one point in the video, the rapper is engulfed in flames by someone with a massive blow torch. Despite being crucified with the flames, DaBaby comes out without a single burn on his body while the cross continues to burn.



"Tough Skin" is the first single to arrive from his upcoming LP Baby On Baby 2. He previously teased the song in a video of him with guitarist Einer Bankz a couple of weeks ago. His new single arrives following his recent collaborations with Davido, Moneybagg Yo, and Pooh Shiesty.



Watch DaBaby get hung out to fry in his new video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE