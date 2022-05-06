DaBaby Receives An Update About The Shooting On His Property

Although he was cleared in this case, the rapper, who dropped Better Than You his collaborative album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again earlier this year, still has another charge to deal with. The Billion Dollar Baby Ent founder was charged with felony assault last week after he and another man allegedly beat up the owner of an Airbnb DaBaby had rented in December 2020.



The owner, Gary Pagar, accused the rapper of breaking the terms of the rental after he hosted a music video shoot at the property with at least 40 people on site. When he came to visit his property, Pagar tried to shut down the production. According to video DaBaby posted, Pagar is seen hurling racial slurs at the rapper and his crew before they reportedly beat him up.



In the lawsuit he filed earlier this year, Pagar claimed he suffered serious injuries and had one of his teeth knocked out. He also claimed the rapper's group left behind thousands of dollars in damage and hasn’t paid the full rental bill. Pagar is seeking $117,910.48 in damages for the incident.

