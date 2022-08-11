Anne Heche wasn't under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her car into a home last weekend. Police said she was under the influence of cocaine, and "possibly fentanyl," according to TMZ.

After the Six Days Seven Nights actress crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on August 5, she was rushed to the hospital with severe burns. Video footage captured before the accident allegedly shows Heche speeding through a neighborhood and "driving wildly." Police have been investigating this incident as a misdemeanor hit-and-run, but officials have also been investigating whether Heche was under the influence at the time of the crash. A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a warrant to test Heche's blood.

Now, a source within the Los Angeles Police Department has revealed they tested the blood that was drawn when Heche was admitted to the hospital. They found cocaine and fentanyl, police told TMZ. "However, our sources say fentanyl is sometimes used as a pain med in hospitals, so they need to do more testing and investigation to determine if the fentanyl was in her system at the time of the crash," the news outlet reported.

Heche remains in critical condition at the hospital. Her condition is "dire," sources told TMZ.