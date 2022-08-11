Flipped Tank Spills Thousands Of Gallons Of Hazardous Liquids In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

August 11, 2022

High Angle View Of Oil Spill On Road
Photo: Getty Images

A tank traveling through Pickens County flipped over on Wednesday morning and left liquids lingering throughout the street. According to WSB-TV, the tank spilled tar and diesel all over the road. This was not a simple spill. Authorities reported that thousands of gallons of tar and diesel blanketed the road and the crops that surrounded it. The spill occurred in front of the Tate House off of Highway 53 near Pickens County Road.

WSB-TV mentioned that the Cherokee County hazardous materials team was called to the scene to help contain and clean the spill. When they arrived on scene they were sure to add sand to the mix in an effort to stop the spread of the catastrophic mixture. They were able to clear it out before any damage was done to the road. At this point you may be asking, why was the truck carrying both diesel and tar in one tank? The truck was only carrying hot tar. When it flipped over, the diesel from the gas tank spilled out simultaneously. After the spill occurred, the sand was used to soak it all up.

Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the trailer safely. Only one person was injured as a result of the hazardous incident.

