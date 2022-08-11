Kevin Federline Posts Videos Of Britney Spears Arguing With Her Sons
Kevin Federline has responded to Britney Spears' recent Instagram posts about their two sons Sean Preston and Jayden. Federline posted three videos on Instagram that he claims were taken by their sons. The videos are filmed in a dark room and Britney's voice can be heard. "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," Federline captioned the since-deleted post. "As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth."
Last week, Federline gave an interview with Daily Mail about the pop star's songs saying they "have decided they are not seeing her right now." Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari hit back on Instagram saying her relationship with her children should be a private matter.
Days later, Britney was back on Instagram to post an emotional message about not seeing her sons. “It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” she began her message. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!!”