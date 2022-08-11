Kevin Federline Posts Videos Of Britney Spears Arguing With Her Sons

Last week, Federline gave an interview with Daily Mail about the pop star's songs saying they "have decided they are not seeing her right now." Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari hit back on Instagram saying her relationship with her children should be a private matter.

Days later, Britney was back on Instagram to post an emotional message about not seeing her sons. “It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” she began her message. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!!”