Kylie Jenner Shares Inside Look At Her 'Twenty Fine' Birthday Celebrations

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner turned 25 on Wednesday, August 10, and she's giving fans a look at her lavish celebrations on Instagram in TikTok. The reality tv star started her day off with a cozy-looking brunch surrounded by family and friends. Kylie captioned the video "its my birthday," which featured her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as her 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

The brunch also included some of Kylie's friends who make appearances in the TikTok as Kylie pans around the table to show off the pastries and fruits on the table. Kim posted a birthday tribute on Instagram telling her younger sister, "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one."

@kyliejenner

its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋

♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

Later in the day, Kylie took to Instagram to show off her stunning birthday dress. In the photos, Kylie is wearing a form-fitting seethrough sparkly dress and seems to be posing on a boat. On the last slide, Kylie shared a video showing the fireworks going off in the background to celebrate her 25th birthday. She captioned the photos, "twenty fine."

Her mom Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable throwback photos of Kylie. She also posted a sweet message to her daughter writing, "You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!

