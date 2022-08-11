Kylie Jenner Shares Inside Look At Her 'Twenty Fine' Birthday Celebrations

Kylie Jenner turned 25 on Wednesday, August 10, and she's giving fans a look at her lavish celebrations on Instagram in TikTok. The reality tv star started her day off with a cozy-looking brunch surrounded by family and friends. Kylie captioned the video "its my birthday," which featured her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as her 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

The brunch also included some of Kylie's friends who make appearances in the TikTok as Kylie pans around the table to show off the pastries and fruits on the table. Kim posted a birthday tribute on Instagram telling her younger sister, "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one."