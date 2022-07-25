Kylie Jenner's Comment On Travis Scott's Post Sparks Baby No. 3 Rumors

Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have baby number 3 on the way? Kylie's comment on his recent post has fans waiting for a new pregnancy announcement. On Sunday, July 24th, Travis took to Instagram to post a photo of himself, writing, "Got there in a New York minute."

Just an hour after he posted, Kylie commented a tongue-out emoji and four pregnant women emojis, prompting fans to speculate. The comment has amassed nearly 30,000 likes and over 900 responses. "Pregnant again?" one fan asked Kylie underneath the comment. While some fans in the comments think the emojis mean she's confirming a pregnancy, others believe it's Kylie's way of telling the rapper that she wants another baby.

Page Six pointed out one hilarious comment that read, "Kylie baby girl you haven't even introduced your second baby." Back in February, Kylie gave birth to their second child formally known as Wolf. However, the couple announced that they changed their baby's name and have yet to reveal the new name.

In addition to the baby rumors, fans are speculating that the couple may be getting married. Earlier this month, an Instagram account that claimed to be the secret page of Kylie's nephew Mason Disick told fans that the two are getting married and that Kylie already had her bridal party. Page Six also reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder flashed a big diamond on her ring finger last week.

As the rumors continue to pile up, Travis made an appearance at Rolling Loud during Future's headlining set on Saturday night (July 23rd).