OnlyFans Model Faces Murder Charges For Stabbing Death Of Texas Boyfriend

OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney is now facing murder charges in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

The incident occurred on April 3 at a high-rise in Miami, according to NBC DFW.

Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday (August 10) and will be extradited to Miami to face trial, where a second-degree murder charge is pending. Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her 27-year-old boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, a Texas native.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim with an apparent knife wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital, WFAA reported.

Clenney's defense lawyer says she is currently in Hawaii while in rehab for substance abuse and PTSD from the incident. Attorney Frank Prieto says Clenney acted in self-defense. "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force. Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges," he said.

Obumseli and Clenney reportedly moved into the luxury Miami high-rise a couple of years ago from Texas.

Obumseli's family previously said they don't believe the self-defense story and say their son was never a threat. "The family just wants accountability. That's all the family wants," attorney Larry Handfield said.