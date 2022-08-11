Britney Spears' Lawyer Hits Back At Kevin Federline For 'Violating Privacy'

Hours after Kevin Federline posted leaked videos on Instagram of Britney Spears allegedly arguing with her sons, the pop star's lawyer is hitting back.

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," attorney Matthew Rosengart, who helped free Britney from her conservatorship, told Page Six on Thursday (August 11). "The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.

"Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."

Rosengart added it's possible Federline may have broken the law by posting videos where Britney didn't know she was being recorded. California is a two-party consent state. "In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things," he said.

Federline didn't respond to Page Six for comment and at least one of the videos remains up on his Instagram account at the time of this publication.

Rosengart's statement is the latest update in the saga between Spears and Federline in recent days. Last week, Spears' ex-husband said in an interview that her sons "have decided they are not seeing her right now." The "Gimme More" singer responded to his comments on Instagram, saying her relationship with her children should be a private matter. Britney then posted a heartfelt message on Instagram days later saying she has "love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home!!!"

Earlier Thursday, Federline posted the three videos in question on social media with the caption, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through."