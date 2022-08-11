Snoop Dogg Confirms He's Working 'On Something' With Dr. Dre
By Tony M. Centeno
August 11, 2022
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are known for their historic collaborations. Now, three decades after they dropped their first song together, the West Coast veterans are working on something new.
In an interview Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, August 10, Snoop Dogg said he and Dre are back in the studio working on a new record while on the red carpet during the premiere of his new Netflix film Day Shift. Based on his latest interview, it looks like Snoop and Dre could have more tracks on the way. Snoop confirmed that they were working "on something," but didn't want to give too much away.
"We're cooking up a little something," Snoop said. "I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again. It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something."
Earlier this year, the two reunited on Dre's "ETA" for Grand Theft Auto Online, which dropped a week before their epic performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. In the months after their show, Snoop and Dre were rumored to be making new music after photos from their recent sessions surfaced on social media.
Since then, Snoop Dogg has been dropping new music on his own terms. Since releasing his first project via Death Row Records BODR in February, the owner of the iconic label delivered a couple batches of new music music including Metaverse: The NFT Drops, Vol. 1 and Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022, which features a slew of collaborations with Tha Dogg Pound, Miguel, Raphael Saadiq, October London, and more.
Recently, Snoop has been focused on pushing his recent joint efforts. He partnered with Eminem for the first time ever for their song "From The D 2 The LBC" for Em's Curtain Call 2 album and just appeared on Benny Blanco's "Bad Decisions" along with BTS. Snoop hasn't provided any other details on his collaboration with Dr. Dre, but if its anything like their previous work then we know they'll have a hit on their hands.