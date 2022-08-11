Snoop Dogg Confirms He's Working 'On Something' With Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are known for their historic collaborations. Now, three decades after they dropped their first song together, the West Coast veterans are working on something new.



In an interview Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, August 10, Snoop Dogg said he and Dre are back in the studio working on a new record while on the red carpet during the premiere of his new Netflix film Day Shift. Based on his latest interview, it looks like Snoop and Dre could have more tracks on the way. Snoop confirmed that they were working "on something," but didn't want to give too much away.