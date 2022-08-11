WATCH: 'Firenado' Tears Through Southern California

A mixture of hot air and brush fire caused flames to spiral and spin into a unique style of tornado. According to Fox Weather, firefighters did their best to contain the "firendo" that continued to move throughout Southern California. Local authorities warned residents living in Gorman of the unusual occurrence.

"A brush fire has been reported along the 43800 block of Lancaster Rd., near highway 138 in Gorman. The fire is currently at 15 acres, with no structures threatened. The California Highway Patrol is currently on scene as well, assisting in shutting down highway 138," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station shared on Twitter.

The larger the firenado became, the more land it encompassed until it surrounded a total of 150 acres. Fox Weather mentioned that it took over 200 firefighters to even make a dent in the ferocious blaze. The L.A County Fire Department was called to the scene and used aircraft to help contain the fire. The department also took to Twitter to update followers.

"Thanks to ground crews and an aggressive attack by air resources, the #SamFire is being held at 150 acres. #LACoFD 2nd alarm resources and 1st alarm resources from @Angeles_NF are still on scene continuing the fire fight," the post read.