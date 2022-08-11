A$AP Rocky Sued By Former A$AP Mob Member Over Shooting In L.A.

In the lawsuit, Ephron said Rocky pulled out a handgun during their altercation, pointed it at him and fired multiple shots towards him. The victim's hand was hit with enough bullet fragments to require medical treatment. Ephron is also seeking damages from Rocky. He claims that he's suffered from emotional distress in the months after the shooting, which has caused him to lose out on work opportunities.



Ephron is allegedly the person who went to police about the situation, which led to Rocky's publicized arrest at Los Angeles Airport back in April. Police waited for Rocky and Rihanna to enter the terminal following their trip back from Barbados before they arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon. At the same time, police also executed a search on his property in L.A. After he was questioned by police, the rapper was booked and granted bond. Once he posted the $550,000 bail, he was released.



At the time of his arrest, police said they had footage of the alleged shooting in their possession. In his lawsuit, Ephron appeared to confirm that fact by asserting that most of the incident was caught on camera. So far, neither A$AP Rocky nor his legal team have issued a statement on the new lawsuit.