Kim Kardashians Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Lavish SKKN BY KIM Office

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an exclusive look inside her sleek SKKN BY KIM headquarters."You’ve been asking for this video for a long time and I am so excited to finally be able to share with you where my team and I work from," she wrote in the video's caption on YouTube. The reality tv star and businesswoman acted as the tour guide throughout the massive and wide open space. "I think it's like 40,000 square feet," she said while showing off the office's amphitheater room.

She then revealed that she decided to include the theater, which showed off various shots of Kim modeling, partly for her four children. "I wanted a cozy area," she explained. "Not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale. I wanted to be able to come in here and just chill honestly," she said before taking a seat on the comfy couches.

Kim went on to show off the open workspace including all of the artwork adorning the walls. "We have all of the Vanessa Beecroft art everywhere. If you see any art it's all Vanessa," she said. Later on, she gave fans a tour of the extensive "model glam room" they use for photo shoots. She also has her own private glam room which includes a massive shower with a chair, which is often used by Kim's assistants and co-workers to keep her in the loop even when she's washing off after a photo shoot.

Check out Kim's extensive tour below.