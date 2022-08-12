Olivia Wilde Dancing At A Harry Styles Concert Is A Whole Vibe

Olivia Wilde was caught dancing the night away while grooving out at one of Harry Styles' recent concerts.

The Booksmart director was a whole vibe while attending her boyfriend's Love On Tour show in Berlin last month, joyfully dancing along to the music backstage while fans in the stands watched the "As It Was" singer perform. One fan in attendance, who goes by Jana on TikTok, captured video of Wilde "literally dancing the whole show" and shared it on their TikTok account.

In the clip, the House actress is one of several people dancing to the music, shaking out her hair and throwing her hands in the air as she moves to the beat. As she looks off to the side, the camera pans over to reveal Styles on stage, grabbing a guitar.