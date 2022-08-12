This Harry Styles Track Is Niall Horan's 'Favorite Song At the Moment’

Niall Horan has been listening to his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles. During a rapid-fire Q&A with American Golf, the singer revealed his current favorite song and it turns out it's by none other than Styles.

“Ooh, good question, wow,” Horan said. “I’ll go with Harry’s song, "As It Was." Great song.” Harry's hit song has been at the top of the charts since it was released in April as the lead single from his critically acclaimed third studio album Harry's House. Horan went on to reveal his childhood idol. "Bruce Springsteen has always been a hero of mine," he answered.