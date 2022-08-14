Charlie Puth Shares The Track He Thinks Is The 'Best Song Out Right Now'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth has some strong feelings about a song that just dropped on Friday, August 12th. The hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to share a listening link for Nicki Minaj's new song "Super Freaky Girl." He also called it the "best song out right now."

The newly released track samples the late Rick James' 1981 classic "Super Freak," but adds a modern twist. Even the official Twitter account for the late musician agrees with Puth as they responded to Nicki's announcement with "Banger." The track serves as Nicki's first solo single since 2019's "Megatron."

The iconic rapper will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are available here.

As for Puth, he's gearing up to release his first full-length album since 2018. Last month, the singer-songwriter announced his third album titled Charlie. In the statement, he revealed: "This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie continued, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process."

Charlie's first single "Left and Right" featuring BTS member Jungkook was released on June 24th.

Charlie PuthNicki Minaj
