Joe Jonas' Take On The Viral 'Teenage Dirtbag' Trend Is A Must-See
By Yashira C.
August 14, 2022
Joe Jonas hopped on the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend that's been going viral on TikTok recently and it's a must-see. The trend sees people sharing throwback photos from their teen years while "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus plays in the background.
In Joe's version of the trend, he shared throwback photos from his Camp Rock days — complete with long choppy hair and early 2000s fashion. A Camp Rock era Kevin Jonas photo also makes an appearance at the end of the video. Fans poked fun at the singer in the comments. See some of their reactions below:
a phase we can never forget
I'm ShaNe GrAy FoR crYiNg OuT LouD
Why you gotta do Kevin like that?!?
Watch the TikTok below:
@joejonas
HOPPING ON THE TREND 🙃#teenagedirtbag #greenscreen♬ teenage dirtbag. wheetus - jj
Joe recently trolled his brother Nick on TikTok after he celebrated the 15th anniversary of one of their biggest hits – "S.O.S." Nick marked the occasion with a video of fun facts about the creation of the song. "I wrote the song when I was 13 in a hotel room in New York City," he shared. Later, he explained how the "memorable" guitar line came to be and revealed the song's original title: "A Call I'll Never Get." Joe reacted by duetting the video and nodding along to Nick's facts while trying on filters.