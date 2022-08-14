Joe Jonas' Take On The Viral 'Teenage Dirtbag' Trend Is A Must-See

Joe Jonas hopped on the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend that's been going viral on TikTok recently and it's a must-see. The trend sees people sharing throwback photos from their teen years while "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus plays in the background.

In Joe's version of the trend, he shared throwback photos from his Camp Rock days — complete with long choppy hair and early 2000s fashion. A Camp Rock era Kevin Jonas photo also makes an appearance at the end of the video. Fans poked fun at the singer in the comments. See some of their reactions below:

a phase we can never forget

I'm ShaNe GrAy FoR crYiNg OuT LouD

Why you gotta do Kevin like that?!?

Watch the TikTok below: